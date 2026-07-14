Hikmet Hajiyev calls for global approach to regulating social media and AI

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. The global community should develop ethical standards and appropriate regulations for social media platforms and artificial intelligence technologies while ensuring continued technological development, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Speaking at the 4th International Global Media Forum in Shusha, Hajiyev said that technological progress should go hand in hand with responsibility and protection of society, particularly younger generations.

"This is not a debate about restricting technology. It is about protecting children and ensuring that digital innovation develops together with digital responsibility," he said.

Hajiyev noted that governments around the world are facing the challenge of protecting children and adolescents from harmful online content, cyber violence, bullying, addictive algorithms, and psychological risks while maintaining access to information and freedom of expression.

He emphasized that there is a need to balance innovation, safety, parental responsibility, and individual rights, adding that humanity should not repeat mistakes made during previous technological transformations.

"We are making the same mistakes with regard to artificial intelligence. And again, no one can stop technological development and science. But there should be ethical norms and there should also be certain regulations," Hajiyev said.