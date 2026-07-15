Uzbekistan's green power generation rises 22.9% in June

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Uzbekistan increased electricity generation from utility-scale solar and wind power plants by 22.9 percent year on year in June 2026, reflecting the country's continued expansion of renewable energy capacity.

This was reflected in data from Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy.

Large-scale solar and wind power plants generated a combined 1.29 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity during the month, an increase of 241.2 million kWh compared with June 2025.

Solar power plants accounted for the bulk of renewable generation, producing 1.05 billion kWh, while wind farms generated 245.7 million kWh.

"For reference: in June 2025, solar and wind power plants generated a total of 1.052 billion kWh of electricity," the ministry said in the statement.

According to the ministry, the increase in renewable electricity generation enabled the country to save approximately 344 million cubic meters of natural gas during the month.

The higher output also prevented the release of an estimated 743,000 metric tons of harmful emissions into the atmosphere.

The ministry said the electricity generated by solar and wind facilities in June was sufficient to meet the average monthly electricity demand of 6.5 million households, or the annual consumption of approximately 541,000 households.

According to Trend's analysis, the 22.9-percent annual increase in renewable electricity generation underscores the growing contribution of solar and wind power to Uzbekistan's energy mix. With 1.29 billion kWh generated in June alone, renewable facilities displaced an estimated 344 million cubic meters of natural gas while avoiding 743,000 metric tons of emissions, highlighting the dual role of clean energy in strengthening energy security and supporting the country's decarbonization efforts. The figures also complement Uzbekistan's broader strategy of expanding renewable capacity to meet rapidly growing electricity demand while reducing reliance on gas-fired generation.