Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss expanding media cooperation (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with Uzbek officials on July 13 on the sidelines of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The meeting was attended by Kobuljon Akhmedov, Director of the Center for Content Production for Mass Media under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan; Akramjon Fozilov, First Deputy Head of the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan; Dilshod Saidjanov, Head of Department at the Presidential Administration; and Tokhir Umarov, Head of Department at the Center for Content Production for Mass Media under the Uzbek president's administration.

The sides emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are based on strategic partnership. They noted that the sincere and trust-based relationship between the two countries' presidents plays an important role in further developing bilateral ties.

The participants expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the information and media sectors. They noted that holding media forums and forums for non-governmental organizations in both countries contributes to expanding interaction. The sides also welcomed the implementation of joint grant projects for NGOs from Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The meeting also addressed the preparation and exchange of joint media content, expanding cooperation between Azerbaijani and Uzbek media outlets, and establishing direct contacts between bloggers. The importance of implementing joint projects aimed at promoting the two countries' shared history, culture, traditions and spiritual values internationally was also highlighted.

The Uzbek delegation praised the significance of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum and congratulated Azerbaijan on its successful organization. The guests highlighted President Ilham Aliyev's direct dialogue with journalists during the forum and his open responses to numerous questions from media representatives. They also highly appreciated the Azerbaijani president's remarks on the development of Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan relations.