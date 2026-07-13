Azerbaijan becomes key driver of regional integration – Gela Vasadze (Exclusive)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan has emerged as one of the key centers of regional integration, spearheading major connectivity and development projects across the Greater Caspian region, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus, Gela Vasadze, a Georgian political analyst, told Trend on the sidelines of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"Azerbaijan has transformed from a country with occupied territories and significant vulnerabilities into a middle power that today plays a major role in shaping the regional agenda. Moreover, in projects connecting the Greater Caspian region with Central Asia and the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan is both a driving force and an initiator," Vasadze said.

He noted that discussions at the forum had provided the international expert community with a more comprehensive understanding of Azerbaijan’s development path.

"The expert community has effectively developed a common understanding of this trajectory. It would have been impossible to achieve such a comprehensive picture through separate discussions alone," the analyst said.

Speaking about Shusha, Vasadze said he has visited the city for four consecutive years and has followed its restoration process since the early days after its liberation.

"I saw Shusha when it was in ruins, and I saw it when it was still heavily mined. Today, Shusha has become a symbol of a new Azerbaijan – an example of how a small and vulnerable city can be transformed into a place of remarkable beauty," he added.

Meanwhile, the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum is currently taking place in Azerbaijan under the theme ''The Mission of the Media in Promoting Peace: Restoring Truth and Rebuilding Trust.'' The event has brought together around 160 media representatives, experts, and officials from 53 countries to discuss pressing challenges facing the media landscape in the digital age.

Key discussions at the forum focus on combating disinformation, creating safe digital information environments, and addressing media ethics in the era of artificial intelligence. Participants are also taking part in interactive sessions and panel discussions exploring the role of journalism in peacebuilding and strengthening cross-border media dialogue.

The ongoing forum aims to promote practical solutions to enhance digital solidarity, support responsible journalism, and help restore public trust between societies.