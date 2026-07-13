Multilateral cooperation is being developed with countries located along the Middle Corridor - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. As for cargo and the development of the Middle Corridor, volumes from China to Azerbaijan and in the opposite direction are increasing. We are nearly doubling the capacity of our seaport, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state noted: "We are also increasing the volume of cargo transported from China, and Central Asian countries have also joined this process. In short, our mutual relations have a very good history. Multilateral cooperation is being developed with countries located along the Middle Corridor."