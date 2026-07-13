  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Multilateral cooperation is being developed with countries located along the Middle Corridor - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

Politics News 13 July 2026 16:02 (UTC +04:00)
Multilateral cooperation is being developed with countries located along the Middle Corridor - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Khayal Khatamzadeh
Journalist Read more

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. As for cargo and the development of the Middle Corridor, volumes from China to Azerbaijan and in the opposite direction are increasing. We are nearly doubling the capacity of our seaport, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state noted: "We are also increasing the volume of cargo transported from China, and Central Asian countries have also joined this process. In short, our mutual relations have a very good history. Multilateral cooperation is being developed with countries located along the Middle Corridor."

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more