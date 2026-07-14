Hikmet Hajiyev discusses media's role in rebuilding trust and combating disinformation

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 14. The media has become a key pillar of resilience and mutual understanding in modern societies, while responsible communication plays a critical role in preventing conflicts and rebuilding trust, Trend’s special correspondent reports from the event.

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, made the remarks during the second day of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"Social media has expanded free access to communication, but it has also accelerated the spread of disinformation, manipulation and pressure within our societies. Digital technologies have given people the opportunity to be heard, while at the same time making it more difficult to distinguish facts from false information," he said.

According to Hajiyev, modern conflicts are fought not only on the battlefield but also in the information space, increasing the responsibility of the media to provide accurate and reliable information.

He said historical experience demonstrates the influence of media narratives on public perceptions of events, underscoring the importance of responsible journalism in preserving the truth and preventing the spread of distorted information.

Hajiyev stressed that trust can be rebuilt through dialogue, professionalism and mutual respect. He expressed hope that the forum would help develop recommendations for creating a stronger and more responsible global media environment.