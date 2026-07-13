Hikmet Hajiyev discloses key focus areas for D-8 Media Center

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Combating disinformation, fostering cooperation among media outlets, and utilizing AI technologies in the media will be among the key areas of focus for the D-8 Excellence Media Center, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Hajiyev made the announcement during the presentation of the strategic concept for the D-8 Center of Excellence for Media.

“Combating disinformation, the application of artificial intelligence tools in the media, and several other areas outlined in the Center of Excellence’s concept will be among its priorities,” he said.

According to Hajiyev, special attention will also be given to training journalists, developing cooperation among media outlets, and expanding direct interaction between media organizations in D-8 member states.

He noted that the Media Center is intended to serve as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and professional experience among media representatives from sister nations.