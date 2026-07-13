Uzbekistan's Fergana, Belarus' Minsk region expand investment ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Uzbekistan's Fergana region and Belarus' Minsk region have reached preliminary agreements to launch joint investment projects in agriculture and manufacturing as the two sides seek to deepen regional economic cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration following a meeting between Fergana Deputy Governor Nuriddin Mamajonov and Vasily Sisoyev, First Deputy Chairman of the Minsk Regional Executive Committee.

The sides focused on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, and the agro-industrial sector, with particular attention given to developing joint agricultural projects and strengthening business ties between the two regions.

"The meeting focused on taking trade, economic, investment, and agro-industrial cooperation between our regions to a new level," the statement said.

Among the priority initiatives discussed was the implementation of joint investment projects in the Minsk region's livestock and potato farming industries. The sides also explored plans to establish a modern flax processing facility in Uzbekistan's Fergana region, a project aimed at creating additional value-added production and expanding industrial cooperation between the two countries.

According to the regional administration, the proposed flax processing plant would introduce modern production technologies while supporting the development of Uzbekistan's textile and agricultural industries. The sides also discussed opportunities to exchange expertise in agricultural production, processing technologies, and investment promotion.

"Particular attention was paid to the opportunities for implementing joint projects in agriculture, including livestock breeding and potato cultivation, as well as establishing modern flax processing production in the Fergana region," the statement said.

The meeting concluded with preliminary agreements to begin practical cooperation in the identified sectors and develop specific investment proposals. Officials said the next stage will involve preparing concrete project documentation and identifying business partners to advance the initiatives.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan's broader strategy of expanding interregional cooperation with Belarus through direct partnerships between local governments. In recent years, Tashkent has encouraged regions to establish long-term economic ties with foreign counterparts, particularly in manufacturing, agriculture, and food processing, with the aim of attracting investment, localizing production, and increasing exports.

If implemented, the proposed projects could strengthen agricultural cooperation between the two countries while creating new opportunities for technology transfer and industrial development in both regions. Officials from Fergana and Minsk said they intend to continue working together to transform the preliminary agreements into commercially viable investment projects that will contribute to regional economic growth.