Today, a larger number of Chinese companies operate in Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Following my state visit to the People's Republic of China last year and the signing of the declaration on a comprehensive strategic partnership, steps have begun to be taken in many fields, including political, economic, transport, and all other areas, President Ilham Aliyev said at the opening of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"We are very pleased with this and attach great importance to it," the head of state said, adding that today, a larger number of Chinese companies operate in Azerbaijan.