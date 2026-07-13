Pakistan's mediation efforts show that it enjoys great respect at the international level - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. I called my dear brother, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and congratulated him with respect to that deal, which was achieved mainly because of the mediation efforts of Pakistan. And once again, it demonstrates the great international respect to your country, and it was the only country which managed to mediate and took this responsibility, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum when talking about Pakistan's role regarding the US-Iran conflict.

The head of state, taking into account recent developments and new tensions, emphasized the importance of a ceasefire in this conflict and expressed his view that no one except Pakistan could fulfill this mission so successfully. He also noted that they followed the developments, and they saw that full devotion to this issue was on behalf of Prime Minister and Field Marshall and their teams. So he was sure that, taking into account the recent developments and new tensions, they would do the utmost once again to facilitate the cessation of the standoff, and he thought that no one except Pakistan could do it. He further emphasized his hope and certainty that they would succeed again in helping to bring peace to the Middle East.