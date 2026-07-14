Euronews CEO calls genuine human Interest cornerstone of quality journalism

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. A genuine interest in people and the ongoing development of international professional relationships form the foundation of strong journalism and help build trust among members of the global media community, Euronews CEO Claus Strunz said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Claus made the remark during the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“A journalist must be genuinely interested in other people, their culture, their behavior, and what they do. Only then can they truly become a good journalist,” he said.

According to Strunz, during his two days at the forum, he gained more professional knowledge and new contacts through personal interactions than he could have acquired in several months of work. He noted that it is important for journalists not to miss opportunities for collaboration, as it is precisely interaction with colleagues that opens up new prospects for the profession.

The CEO of Euronews also urged young journalists to set aside time every day to develop an international network of contacts, rather than waiting for others to take the initiative. He emphasized that regularly communicating with colleagues, maintaining existing connections, and being open to meeting new people are important investments in one’s professional future. According to him, it is precisely these connections that ultimately help create collaborative projects, exchange experiences, and carry out the journalistic mission more effectively in a rapidly changing world.