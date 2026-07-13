Azerbaijan's Chief of General Staff arrives in Belarus on official visit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The First Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, is on an official visit to Belarus at the invitation of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Belarus Republic.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, pursuant to the protocol, an official welcoming ceremony was held, during which the Chiefs of the General Staff passed along the guard of honor, and the national anthems of both countries were performed.

Afterwards, Colonel General Karim Valiyev held a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Major General Pavel Muraveiko.

The meeting discussed prospects for further deepening of bilateral cooperation in defense between Azerbaijan and Belarus, as well as opportunities for its continued development.



The sides also engaged in discussions on the exchange of views on regional security and other issues of common interest.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the Victory Monument in Minsk, where they laid a wreath at the monument.

Later, the delegation visited the Automated Control Systems Unit of the Military Academy of Belarus, where they were briefed on the academy's educational and material resources, as well as its laboratories.