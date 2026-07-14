Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan expands Int'l network with Atyrau–Batumi flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Kazakh low-cost carrier FlyArystan has launched a new direct international route connecting Atyrau with the Georgian resort city of Batumi.

This was reflected in the statement published by the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to information, the weekly service commenced operations on July 14, utilizing Airbus A320 aircraft to connect the two destinations on Tuesdays. This new seasonal flight path is part of a broader regulatory effort by the ministry to expand Kazakhstan's international flight network and diversify travel options for passengers during the peak summer period. The new direct connection is expected to significantly boost bilateral tourism and trade exchanges between western Kazakhstan and the Black Sea coast.

"The launch of a direct flight from Atyrau enables residents of Western Kazakhstan to plan their journeys most conveniently – without additional transfers and unnecessary time spent in transit," FlyArystan President and CEO Johan Eidhagen stated.

Earlier in May, FlyArystan inaugurated direct flights from Almaty to Gazipaşa-Alanya Airport in Türkiye.

Flights on the newly established Almaty–Gazipaşa-Alanya route operate from May 13 through October 24, 2026, twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Seasonal flights from Astana resumed on May 11 and will continue through October 22, 2026, operating twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays.