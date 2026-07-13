Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss reciprocal broadcasting of TV channels (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, met with First Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan Kanat Iskakov and Nurlan Bertysov, chief expert at the Department of Information Activities for Television and Radio Channels under the Information Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Culture and Information, on July 13 on the sidelines of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The sides emphasized the allied nature of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. They discussed expanding cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), as well as strengthening collaboration in the information and media sectors.

During the meeting, Hajiyev stressed the importance of enhancing coordination within the OTS on issues related to social media platforms, developing joint media content and organizing a coordinated response to disinformation. The parties also exchanged views on broadcasting Azerbaijani television channels in Kazakhstan and Kazakh television channels in Azerbaijan.

Iskakov and Bertysov congratulated Azerbaijan on the successful organization of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum. They also highly praised President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with media representatives during the forum, noting with appreciation the detailed and candid answers he provided to numerous questions.