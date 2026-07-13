Seven railcars of Russian wheat to transit Azerbaijan en route to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Seven railcars carrying Russian wheat will be shipped to Armenia via Azerbaijan in transit.

According to Trend, 490 metric tons of wheat are scheduled to be delivered to Armenia today.

To date, more than 36,000 metric tons of grain, nearly 8,000 metric tons of fertilizer, 1,136 metric tons of propane, 133 metric tons of aluminum and 414 metric tons of anthracite have been transported from Russia to Armenia through Azerbaijan.

In addition, Azerbaijan has so far exported more than 14,000 metric tons of diesel fuel and nearly 5,000 metric tons of AI-92 and AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.