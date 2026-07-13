President Ilham Aliyev touched upon UN reforms at the Shusha Forum (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. President Ilham Aliyev touched upon reforms within the United Nations during his speech at the opening ceremony of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"With respect to the reforms of the United Nations Security Council, you know that this issue is being discussed from time to time, but without any visible progress. Azerbaijan has its own position on that. As the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, we actually put forward our version of the reform because it must be inclusive and representative," the head of state said.

Outlining the specific proposal, the President stated: "Our suggestion was that, on a rotation basis, one permanent seat should go to the Non-Aligned Movement, and for instance, the current chair of the movement would be a permanent member with veto rights. Another seat should go to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, because Muslim countries are also not represented there, also on a rotation basis. Additionally, one seat should go to the African Union, where the country holding the current chairmanship would take the seat. This would create a fair balance in the Security Council," the head of state said, stating that Azerbaijan has its own role with respect to this issue.