Azerbaijan’s Emergency Minister meets Slovak Interior Minister in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. On July 14, in the city of Shusha, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaleddin Heydarov, met with Slovakia’s Minister of the Interior, Matúš Šutaj Eštok, who had arrived in Azerbaijan as part of a delegation accompanying President Peter Pellegrini of the Slovak Republic on his official visit.

This was announced by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

According to the Ministry, during the meeting, it was noted with satisfaction that, thanks to the political foresight and mutual trust of the leaders of both countries, Azerbaijan and Slovakia have established a strategic partnership based on friendship, mutual respect, and close cooperation. It was also emphasized that there is significant potential for further developing cooperation between the relevant agencies of the two countries.

Minister Kamaleddin Heydarov briefed his Slovak counterpart, Matúš Šutaj Eštok, in detail on the activities of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, including ongoing humanitarian demining operations in the liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Confidence was expressed that the meeting would lay a solid foundation for developing cooperation and exchanging expertise between the two ministries in various areas of responding to natural and man-made emergencies, including civil defense, risk assessment, the implementation of preventive measures, the organization of rescue operations, and other fields.

Slovak Interior Minister Matúš Šutaj Eštok expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and noted the mutual benefits of leveraging existing potential to develop multifaceted cooperation between the relevant agencies of Azerbaijan and Slovakia in the field of emergency management.

The meeting featured a wide-ranging exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.