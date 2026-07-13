Deepfakes and AI raise new threat to digital trust - Karen Sutherland

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The development of AI and deepfake technologies could lead to users losing trust in any content published online, the co-founder and director of Dharana Digital, and researcher Karen Sutherland, said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

She made the statement during the panel discussion “Digital Platforms and Information Safety: Current Challenges and Key Solutions,” held as part of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“I think we’ll reach a point where we simply stop believing everything we see on the internet because we’ll no longer be able to distinguish truth from fiction,” she said.

According to Sutherland, artificial intelligence significantly simplifies the performance of many tasks and the analysis of large volumes of data, but at the same time creates new opportunities for fraudsters who use deepfakes, fake audio and video recordings, and other tools to deceive users.

She noted that combating these threats requires a joint effort by government agencies, digital platforms, and society. According to her, developing users’ digital literacy, verifying the accuracy of information, and implementing effective mechanisms for regulating content created using artificial intelligence are of particular importance.

Furthermore, Sutherland supported measures to restrict minors’ use of social media, citing Australia’s experience, but emphasized that bans alone are not enough. In her view, it is important to create conditions that will encourage face-to-face interaction among children and adolescents and reduce their dependence on digital technologies.