Azerbaijan's role in regional matters is increasing, and it is a positive role - President Ilham Aliyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Wherever we can assist, we have always offered our sincere support, and this is our primary line of conduct. This has already become a tradition: if we have the opportunity to help with something, we absolutely do it. Previously, we did not have such an opportunity. Today, however, we are capable of doing so in terms of financial, political, and other matters, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

Speaking about Azerbaijan's growing role, the head of state emphasized that trust, sincerity, and honesty are the key factors here.

President Ilham Aliyev also assessed the unanimous vote of the 120 member states of the Non-Aligned Movement in favor of Azerbaijan as a manifestation of the great trust and confidence placed in the country.