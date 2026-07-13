Iran warns U.S. against attempts to control Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Iran has not allowed and will not allow the United States to control the Strait of Hormuz, citing previous warnings, spokesman for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Ebrahim Zolfaqari said.

"The repetition of U.S. actions aimed at interfering in the management of the Strait of Hormuz has seriously threatened regional security, international trade, and the movement of oil tankers and commercial vessels. With the cooperation of some regional countries, this has increased the risk of the conflict spreading across the region," Zolfaqari said.

He added that Iran's armed forces would respond firmly to any attempts by the U.S. military to allow commercial vessels and oil tankers to pass outside routes designated by Iran and without Tehran's permission. He said recent actions by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran's armed forces demonstrate this position.

"Iran warns regional countries that any cooperation with the United States and any logistical support for the U.S. military would mean participation in a war against Iran's sovereignty and national security, and if a war breaks out in the region, it will engulf all regional countries," Zolfaqari said.

On July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire had been violated and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran targeted U.S. military facilities in the Persian Gulf region with missiles and drones. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to negotiations, disagreements over the security of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's nuclear program and other issues continue to leave the future of the peace process uncertain. Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is currently reported to be nearly paralyzed.