Today, it is difficult to find a picture similar to the unity in Azerbaijani society - President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. However, we must rely only on ourselves and the state. Our unity must never be shaken. Today, it is difficult to find a picture similar to the unity in Azerbaijani society, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

Stating that the world is changing and new threats and provocations are emerging, the head of state emphasized that the forces opposed to Azerbaijan will never abandon their intentions. He also noted that this struggle must be of a permanent nature for the sake of protecting the rights and national identity, and strengthening independence.