President Ilham Aliyev speaks about development potential of Azerbaijan–Japan relations (VIDEO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. The delivery of crude oil to Japan is more important than ever before because supply routes have been disrupted. In this regard, Azerbaijan's role is increasing further, President Ilham Aliyev said at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

The head of state noted that a history of good partnership with Japan has been established across various fields. He also emphasized that alongside the energy sector, there is potential for expanding relations in the defense industry, as well as the possibility of establishing joint ventures.

"True, there are fewer projects at present, and we do not see many diplomatic contacts between our countries over the last 5-6 years. This has been the situation since the Second Garabagh War, but the potential is still there. I think there should be more contacts among government officials, business circles, and companies. In that case, we will be able to identify additional advantages of our cooperation," President Ilham Aliyev added.