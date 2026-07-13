TikTok rep outlines key strategies to protect users in digital space

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. User trust is the foundation of a safe digital environment that fosters creativity, learning, and communication, TikTok’s Director of Public Policy and Government Relations for Eastern Europe, Diana Ryan said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Ryan made the statement during a panel discussion on “Digital Platforms and Information Safety: Current Challenges and Key Solutions,” held as part of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“Safety isn’t just a feature of our platform. It’s the foundation that enables creativity, learning, and meaningful user interaction,” she said.

According to Ryan, more than 1 billion people worldwide use TikTok every day, and the platform’s audience in Azerbaijan exceeds 1 million users.

She noted that TikTok’s approach to safety is based on three key principles: enforcing strict community guidelines, providing users with tools to manage their digital experience, and promoting digital literacy.

Furthermore, Ryan emphasized that every piece of content posted on the platform is reviewed using artificial intelligence technologies and subsequently moderated by specialists. According to her, TikTok conducts moderation in more than 70 languages, including Azerbaijani, and regularly publishes reports on community guideline compliance, ensuring transparency in the platform’s operations.