Turkmenistan, Indonesia discuss 'Central Asia + ASEAN' dialogue format

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Turkmenistan and Indonesia have held high-level diplomatic talks in Jakarta to discuss the implementation of a new "Central Asia + ASEAN" regional dialogue framework.

This was reflected in the press release, published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The initiative was a central focus of a meeting between Turkmen Deputy Foreign Minister Ahmet Gurbanov and his Indonesian counterpart during an official working visit to Jakarta.

The two sides highlighted that establishing this interregional platform would significantly boost economic and political connectivity between the two blocs, while reaffirming their commitments to regular bilateral consultations.

To expand on this momentum, Gurbanov also held a separate meeting at the ASEAN headquarters in Jakarta with the organization's Secretary-General, Kao Kim Hourn, to map out future trade, investment, and cultural projects between Turkmenistan and the Southeast Asian alliance.

"Particular attention was paid to the interaction of the foreign ministries of the two countries," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan stated.

Earlier, in November 2025, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Indonesia, Muhammetnyyaz Mashalov, presented his credentials to Indonesian officials. The parties emphasized the significance of high-level dialogue and committed to maintaining regular communication between their foreign ministries to further enhance bilateral relations.