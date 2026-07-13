President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Montenegro

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter the President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović.

"Dear Mr. President,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and the people of Montenegro on the occasion of 13 July - the Statehood Day.

The strengthening of Azerbaijan-Montenegro interstate relations, built on good traditions, and our partnership based on mutual understanding and respect is gratifying. The high level of our political relations provides a good basis for further expanding our cooperation across all areas, especially in economic, trade, energy, investment, tourism, and other spheres.

I am confident that we will consistently continue our joint efforts to enhance relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro and expand our mutual interaction in line with the interests of our friendly peoples.

On this auspicious day, I wish you robust health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Montenegro everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.