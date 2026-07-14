President of Kazakhstan reviews organizational progress of People's Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has reviewed the progress of Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council), the press service of Kazakh president says.

The review was conducted as he has received Kanatbek Zhaysanbayev, the recently appointed Deputy Chairman and Head of the Secretariat of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council), to discuss the establishment and operational framework of the new advisory body.

The meeting focused on the practical steps required to operationalize the newly established constitutional consultative institution. Zhaysanbayev reported on the administrative measures being taken to set up the Secretariat, which is tasked with providing organizational, legal, financial, logistical, and analytical support for the council's activities. Tokayev outlined the intended role of the Khalyk Kenesi as a platform designed to facilitate systematic communication and feedback between state structures, public associations, and civil society organizations.

"The Head of State instructed the head of the Secretariat to ensure effective coordination of the interaction of the Khalyk Kenesi with state bodies, organizations, civil society institutions, and international organizations," the press service stated.

To ensure the new consultative framework functions as planned, Tokayev concluded the meeting by directing the leadership to focus on administrative preparations for the inaugural session of the Kazakhstan Khalyk Kenesi.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed establishing the People’s Council of Kazakhstan as a new national institution aimed at ensuring regular, inclusive nationwide dialogue back in January this year.

Tokayev made the proposal during the 5th session of the National Kurultai held in Kyzylorda.

President Tokayev outlined the next phase of Kazakhstan's reforms, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive platform or forum dedicated to ongoing national discussions on pivotal public development issues. He explained that this new platform would unite key socio-political organizations and institutions that champion national unity and cohesion.