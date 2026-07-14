Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia is yielding concrete results - Peter Pellegrini

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Slovakia is not limited to declarations; it is yielding concrete results through practical projects, said President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini during a joint press statement with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Shusha.

“I have visited Azerbaijan several times while serving in different positions. I would like to conclude by saying that every time I returned from Azerbaijan, my career advanced and I assumed greater responsibilities. That is why I would like to express my special gratitude to you,” he added.