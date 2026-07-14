Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for July 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for July 14.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9365 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0361 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.2157 manat.