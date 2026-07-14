  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for July 14

Economy News 14 July 2026 09:21 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for July 14
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Economics Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for July 14.

The official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9365 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0361 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.2157 manat.

Code Exchange rate
USD 1,7
EUR 1,9365
AUD 1,1787
BYN 0,6095
AED 0,4628
KRW 0,1142
CZK 0,0797
CNY 0,2506
DKK 0,2591
GEL 0,6459
HKD 0,2169
INR 0,0177
GBP 2,2711
SEK 0,1752
CHF 2,0888
ILS 0,561
CAD 1,203
KWD 5,4879
KZT 0,3587
QAR 0,4663
KGS 0,0194
HUF 0,5387
MDL 0,0967
NOK 0,1741
UZS 0,0141
PKR 0,6104
PLN 0,4468
RON 0,37
RUB 2,2157
RSD 0,0165
SGD 1,3143
SAR 0,4527
xdr 2,3104
TRY 0,0361
TMT 0,4857
UAH 0,038
JPY 1,0473
NZD 0,9842

Tags:

Follow Trend on

Try Trend Premium for 1$
Latest

Latest

Read more