Turkmenistan reports growth in cargo transportation in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Cargo transportation across Turkmenistan increased by 3.7% in the first half of 2026.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government following an expanded Cabinet meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The figures were presented by Chairman of the State Statistics Committee Dovletgeldi Amanmuhammedov during his report.

"Positive indicators were recorded in the transport and communications sector. Cargo transportation by all modes of transport increased by 3.7%, passenger transportation by 2%, while the volume of communications services grew by 15.3%," the government said.

The latest figures underscore the growing role of transport and communications in Turkmenistan's economic development strategy. As the country continues investing in logistics infrastructure and international transit links, improving connectivity is expected to support both domestic economic activity and cross-border trade.

Against this backdrop, the International Transport Forum (ITF) shared its assessment of the region's evolving transport landscape in an exclusive interview with Trend. The organization said the Middle Corridor, the trade route linking China and Central Asia with Europe via the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye, will continue to retain its strategic importance for Eurasian connectivity even if southern routes through Iran become more attractive following a lasting normalization of relations between Washington and Tehran.

"The Middle Corridor would nevertheless retain strategic value as a diversified Asia–Europe route that avoids both Russia and Iran. It will continue to benefit from strong political and investment support for Eurasian connectivity," the organization said.