French ambassador hails President Ilham Aliyev’s determination in advancing peace agenda with Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. I commend the determination and leadership shown by President Aliyev to fuel and implement the peace agenda with Armenia, the French Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Sophie Lagoutte, said at an event organized by the French Embassy in Baku to mark the national holiday of the French Republic, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

“First of all, Azerbaijan has a very impressive way to put Baku on the world map. The country has clearly established itself as a prominent host for major events, be it the Grand Prix, the World Urban Forum, the World Telecommunication Development Conference, the Baku Energy Week, or the Baku Security Forum, to name but a few. For each of these events, I had the pleasure of welcoming French high-level delegations, eager to contribute to multilateral discussions to solve global issues through cooperation and dialogue. I thank the Azerbaijani authorities for providing the right framework for such important diplomatic forums,” she said.

Lagoutte noted that she is impressed by the speed at which the regional reality is changing.

"I commend the determination and leadership shown by President Aliyev and all Azerbaijani officials to fuel and implement the peace agenda with Armenia. Very significant concrete steps have been made to make the peace dividends concrete and discernible. I’ve also seen for myself the great efforts and investments made by Azerbaijan in the recovered territories. Karabagh is thriving – I even know that a dairy cooperative in Lachin got some training with French cheesemakers to develop a tasty local production! This rediscovered vicinity with Armenia, after 3 decades of utter suffering and mourning, paves the way for new opportunities, from both an interpersonal and an economic perspective. France stands ready to support you in order to ensure long-lasting, irreversible peace and to help the Azerbaijani people enjoy all the benefits from a fully open South Caucasus,” she added.