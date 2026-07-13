D-8 Media Excellence Center to boost co-op among member states’ media – Hikmet Hajiyev

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. The D-8 Media Excellence Center will serve as a practical platform for interaction among journalists and media outlets from the organization’s member states, the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Hajiyev made the statement during the presentation of the strategic concept for the D-8 Center of Excellence for Media at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that, with the unanimous support of all member states, the D-8 Center of Excellence for Media is becoming a reality and will serve as a practical platform for cooperation among journalists and media organizations,” he said.

According to Hajiyev, Azerbaijan fully supports the activities of the new center. He expressed confidence that the platform will promote cooperation among journalists and media organizations in D-8 countries, facilitate the exchange of experience, and strengthen professional ties.

Hajiyev also invited the organization’s member states and their media organizations to actively participate in the center’s work, emphasizing that this initiative belongs to the entire community of D-8 countries and their media.