D-8 SecGen hails media center as key project for member states

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. The establishment of the D-8 Media Center of Excellence will be one of the organization’s most promising projects and will contribute to the development of cooperation among member states in the media sector, the Secretary-General of the Developing-8 (D-8) Organization for Economic Cooperation, Ambassador Sohail Mahmood said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Mahmood made the remark during the presentation of the strategic concept for the D-8 Center of Excellence for Media, which took place as part of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

“The establishment of the D-8 Media Center of Excellence is one of the most promising initiatives implemented within the D-8 framework in recent years,” he said.

According to S. Mahmood, the initiative stems from a proposal by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to establish three centers of excellence in Azerbaijan: the Media Center, the Energy and Climate Center, and the Transportation Center.

He noted that once established, these centers will help strengthen the D-8’s institutional architecture and expand practical cooperation among member states in the fields of information, energy, the environment, and transport connectivity.

The Secretary-General recalled that the proposal to establish the Media Center was discussed during consultations with member states and was further developed at the first D-8 Media Forum, held in Baku in November 2025, where a declaration on media cooperation and development was unanimously adopted.

According to him, the concept envisages establishing the Center as a platform for professional training, conducting research, journalist exchanges, developing media literacy, digital innovation, and strategic partnerships, as well as combating disinformation and promoting the responsible use of new technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Furthermore, Mahmood emphasized that the Media Center’s success will depend on the active participation of all D-8 member states, their national media organizations, universities, research centers, and other relevant institutions. He added that the D-8 Secretariat will work closely with Azerbaijan and other member states to ensure the center’s prompt launch and effective operation as one of the organization’s key structures.