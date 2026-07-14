The Floridian highlights President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on Trump’s role in peace process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The American publication The Floridian has published an article highlighting President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks on US President Donald Trump’s role in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"Speaking at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, President Ilham Aliyev praised the Trump administration’s efforts to facilitate a peaceful settlement. According to The Floridian, the Azerbaijani president emphasized that relations between the Trump administration and Azerbaijan are excellent," the article states.

The publication cites President Ilham Aliyev’s remarks that Trump’s approach to international conflicts differed from the policies of previous US administrations.

"The Azerbaijani leader noted that Trump played a very significant role when Azerbaijan and Armenia were in the final stage of negotiations on a peace agreement," the article says.

The publication also quotes President Ilham Aliyev as saying that Trump and his team created conditions that made a peace agreement possible, while the US side took into account Baku’s concerns regarding security and the peace process.

In addition, The Floridian recalled the historic meeting held at the White House with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, Donald Trump, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, during which the text of the peace agreement was initialed.

The article also mentions the Trump administration’s decision to waive restrictions under Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, which had limited direct US assistance to Azerbaijan.

"During the Clinton presidency, and when former President Joe Biden served in the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate, Congress passed the United States Freedom Support Act, which included Section 907 to ban any form of direct U.S. aid to Azerbaijan. The ban stood for years until August 2025, when Trump struck down Section 907," the article reads.