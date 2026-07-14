Kazakhstan's transport sector to hit $30 billion amid rail expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The gross output of Kazakhstan’s transport industry is projected to reach 14.3 trillion tenge ($30 billion) this year, the release of Kazakh government says.

The sector has demonstrated rapid growth over the past five years, expanding threefold to become a major driver of the national economy, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev reported during a government meeting. A significant portion of this growth is driven by the railway sector, where output is expected to surge by 3.4 times to reach 3.3 trillion tenge ($6.9 billion) by the end of the year, the press service reports.

"In order to increase the capacity of the railway network, the construction of 754 kilometers of new railway lines is underway, and the modernization of 3,000 kilometers of existing tracks is being finalized," Sauranbayev stated.

The minister noted that the construction of the key Moyynty–Kyzylzhar and Darbaza–Maktaaral railway lines is on track to be completed this year.

To further build on this momentum, the ministry is preparing to launch several new infrastructure initiatives. The press service reports that these upcoming projects include building a third track on the Astana–Karaganda line, laying a second track on the Arys–Kazaly section, and modernizing the Kyzylzhar–Shubarkol–Yesil and Inderbor–Makat routes. Additionally, preparatory engineering works are beginning on the Inderbor–Uralsk and Karaganda–Karagaily connections.

Alongside these network expansions, Kazakhstan is currently executing its largest-ever social program to modernize passenger infrastructure. This initiative covers the comprehensive renovation of 124 railway stations across all regions of the country, with construction proceeding in strict accordance with the approved schedule, the ministry's press service reports.