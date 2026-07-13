Shusha Global Media Forum participants visit Khojaly Genocide Memorial (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. As part of the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum, participants visited the Khojaly Genocide Memorial, Trend's special correspondent reports,

Forum guests were briefed on the historical events related to the Khojaly Genocide, the history of the memorial complex’s creation, and its exhibits.

Participants also reviewed materials documenting the facts of the tragedy and commemorating its victims.

The 4th Shusha Global Media Forum is attended by about 160 foreign guests from 53 countries, including representatives of about 30 international news agencies, more than 60 leading media organizations, as well as about 10 international organizations and companies. In addition to representatives of foreign media, the forum’s participants also include representatives of Azerbaijani media, experts, and government officials.

Following the opening ceremony, the forum continued with panel discussions, interactive sessions, and bilateral meetings focused on the role of the media in building peace, restoring public trust, international cooperation in combating disinformation, creating a safe information environment on digital platforms, as well as issues of media ethics and responsible journalism in the age of artificial intelligence.

The forum will continue on July 14.