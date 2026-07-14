Slovak President expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for warm hospitality (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. President of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini has shared a post on his X account highlighting his official visit to Azerbaijan and expressing gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the warm hospitality extended to him.

"For the next part of our program, President Aliyev and I proceeded in a rather unusual way. It is certainly not customary for a host head of state to personally take the wheel during an official visit. I was truly delighted by this extraordinary and thoughtful gesture. It spoke volumes about the warmth of our bilateral relations, the friendship between our nations, and the mutual trust and respect that form the foundation of our partnership. I sincerely thank President Aliyev for this memorable expression of hospitality," Pellegrini wrote on X.

The Slovak leader also referred to his visit to the Bash Garvand village in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district.

"In Aghdam, I had the opportunity to visit the Bash Garvand Smart Village project—one of the most inspiring symbols of the region's reconstruction. I am proud that Slovak expertise is already playing a meaningful role in building a brighter future, with Slovak companies playing a major role in bringing this ambitious project to life.

The project is creating the conditions for a safe, dignified, and sustainable return to civilian life through modern infrastructure and innovative solutions. Together with President Ilham Aliyev, we also laid the foundation stone of a new school that will proudly bear the name of General Milan Rastislav Štefánik—a lasting symbol of the friendship between Slovakia and Azerbaijan and an investment in future generations.

This is Slovak know-how in action. Slovak companies are helping turn vision into reality and delivering tangible results on the ground. This is what a strategic partnership looks like in practice!" Pellegrini added.