Professional journalism key to combating manipulation, Latifa Akharbach says

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. At a time when social media is rapidly gaining influence, professional journalism remains the foundation for building public trust, countering manipulation and promoting peace, Latifa Akharbach, President of the High Authority for Audiovisual Communication of the Kingdom of Morocco, said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Akharbach made the remarks during a panel discussion titled "Peacebuilding and Public Discourse Through the Lens of Media" at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"Journalism helps people better understand what is happening. A journalist's job is to provide context, compare and verify sources, check the accuracy of information and set the right priorities. Today we face a paradox: never before has so much information been available, yet never before has trust in that information been so low. That is why professional journalism has become an essential tool for strengthening trust, protecting society from manipulation and preserving peace," Akharbach said.

She noted that, according to the latest Digital News Report, global news consumption is undergoing a historic transformation. According to the report, 54% of users now get their news through social media, search engines and video platforms, while the websites of professional news organizations have, for the first time, lost their leading position.

"This is a historic turning point. For the first time in history, social media has become the primary source of news, surpassing professional media. This reflects a fundamental shift in the information landscape and in audience habits around the world," she said.

At the same time, Akharbach stressed that the growth in the volume of information has not been accompanied by an increase in public trust. According to her, the global level of trust in information currently stands at just 37%.

"A society that no longer knows what it can believe becomes vulnerable to all forms of manipulation. When shared points of reference disappear, when facts can be endlessly questioned and the truth fragments into multiple competing versions, social cohesion erodes, divisions deepen and peace becomes more fragile," she said.

Akharbach added that under these conditions, developing resilient national media systems based on professional standards and tailored to the characteristics of each country has become especially important.

"Every country, drawing on its own history, culture and institutions, should build a media and cultural ecosystem capable of strengthening peace, supporting social development and preserving trust among people. This is what the international media community should work on together," she said.