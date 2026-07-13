U.S. to resume blockade of Iranian ports - CENTCOM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The United States will resume the naval blockade of Iranian ports.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on its X page.

The blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports to resume on July 14 at 4 p.m. ET..

CENTCOM noted that the US military will intercept vessels heading toward the Iranian coast. According to the command, during the previous phase of the naval blockade, which lasted from April 13 to June 18, US forces diverted more than 140 vessels and stopped another nine.