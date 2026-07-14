Kyrgyzstan modifies import and export regulations for oil products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended national regulations governing the temporary import and export of oil and petroleum products to safeguard the domestic energy market, the cabinet's press service says.

The changes were enacted through Decree No. 484, signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Adylbek Kasymaliev, on July 13, 2026. Under the new decree, Kyrgyzstan has formally suspended its previous temporary ban on the import of certain petroleum products by road, retroactively extending this suspension from May 25, 2026, through April 1, 2027.

Simultaneously, the government has tightened export controls by introducing a temporary ban on the export of oil and petroleum products from Kyrgyzstan by road and rail, which will remain in place until the domestic market is fully saturated or until the unified energy markets of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) are established.

The export restrictions apply to crude oil and various refined petroleum products, excluding specific volumes of naphtha, fuel oil, and heating oil that are exported under strict customs processing procedures with mandatory subsequent re-import. Standard vehicle fuel tanks compliant with regional safety technical regulations are also excluded from the ban.

"Establish a temporary ban on the export from the Kyrgyz Republic, until saturation of the domestic market or the formation of common markets of oil and petroleum products of the Eurasian Economic Union, by road and rail transport of oil and petroleum products," the decree stated.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan’s Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov told Trend that Bishkek is holding talks with Baku on increasing supplies of crude oil and petroleum products from Azerbaijan.

"Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan are holding talks on increasing supplies of crude oil and petroleum products. This is a relatively new initiative for both Azerbaijan and the Kyrgyz Republic, so it requires further elaboration. Overall, there is mutual readiness and a shared understanding on this issue," he said.

According to him, the supply volumes are yet to be agreed, as Kyrgyzstan has certain demand levels while Azerbaijan has corresponding export capacity.

"It is necessary to find an optimal balance between demand and supply volumes," Sydykov noted.