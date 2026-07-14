Covering crises requires professional and psychological preparation from journalists, Yusuf Ozhan says

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 13. Covering crises and natural disasters requires journalists to have not only professional skills but also serious psychological and physical preparation, Yusuf Ozhan, Vice Chairman of the Board and Editor-in-Chief of Türkiye's Anadolu Agency, said, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Ozhan made the remarks while speaking at the 4th Shusha Global Media Forum.

"Covering crises, destruction and natural disasters is extremely challenging work. After the earthquake, dozens of our journalists, camera operators and photographers were sent to affected areas, where they worked for a month under extremely difficult conditions. They faced not only professional challenges but also significant emotional stress, lack of sleep and separation from their families. Newsroom management must understand that caring for journalists is as important a part of the job as preparing reports," Ozhan said.

According to him, journalists themselves become part of the story they tell the world.

"A journalist's own story is also part of what is happening because they are the ones who make it possible to inform people quickly. Thanks to the dedication of our staff, the first footage from the affected Hatay region was delivered to the newsroom on the night of the earthquake, despite the lack of internet access and damaged infrastructure. To transmit their materials, photographers had to travel tens of kilometers outside the city to find a connection," he said.

Ozhan emphasized that such situations once again demonstrate the importance of supporting journalists working in emergency zones and their role in providing timely information to the global public.