U.S. launches another wave of strikes on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The U.S. Armed Forces have launched another wave of strikes against targets in Iran, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"CENTCOM forces have begun another phase of strikes against Iran, continuing efforts to degrade the country's capabilities used to carry out attacks on international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the command said in a statement posted on X.

CENTCOM also noted that, alongside the strikes, U.S. military forces are preparing to resume the blockade of the Islamic Republic's seaports.

