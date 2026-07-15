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U.S. launches another wave of strikes on Iran

World News 15 July 2026 00:20 (UTC +04:00)
U.S. launches another wave of strikes on Iran
Nijat Ismiyev
Nijat Ismiyev
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. The U.S. Armed Forces have launched another wave of strikes against targets in Iran, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

"CENTCOM forces have begun another phase of strikes against Iran, continuing efforts to degrade the country's capabilities used to carry out attacks on international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," the command said in a statement posted on X.

CENTCOM also noted that, alongside the strikes, U.S. military forces are preparing to resume the blockade of the Islamic Republic's seaports.

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