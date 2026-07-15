Azerbaijan expands investment co-op with international partners - AZPROMO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan continues to expand international investment cooperation, attracting billions of dollars in investment into the non-oil sector of the economy, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Yusif Abdullayev said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Abdullayev made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum in Baku.

"In September 2025, the Ministry of Economy and AZPROMO, in partnership with The European House – Ambrosetti, held the first Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku. The event brought together around 1,000 participants and concluded with the signing of investment documents worth more than $10 billion, including over $7 billion in projects in the non-oil sector," he said.

Abdullayev noted that the second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum will be held on September 25–26 this year, adding that Azerbaijani authorities are ready to welcome Slovak partners at the event.

He also emphasized that AZPROMO provides investors with one-stop-shop support, helping them explore the Azerbaijani market, identify priority sectors, available incentive mechanisms, suitable locations, industrial zones and promising investment projects.

According to him, investment activity will also be supported by the Invest in Azerbaijan platform, which will provide digital access to information, application submission procedures and investment support tools.