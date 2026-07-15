Azerbaijan plays growing role in connecting Europe with South Caucasus and Central Asia — Sakova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan is an important partner for Slovakia and a key link connecting Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Denisa Sakova said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

She made the remarks at the Azerbaijan-Slovakia Business Forum in Baku.

"In the context of a changing geopolitical landscape, resilient supply chains, efficient transport corridors and reliable energy supplies have become strategic priorities. Azerbaijan is playing an increasingly important role not only as a reliable energy partner but also as a major logistics hub connecting regions and markets," she said.

According to Sakova, energy remains one of the key areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

She noted that diversifying natural gas supply sources and transport routes is important for both Slovakia and Europe, highlighting Azerbaijan’s contribution to strengthening the region’s energy security.

The minister also said that bilateral cooperation extends far beyond the energy sector. According to her, Slovak companies are already involved in Azerbaijan’s modernization efforts and highly value the opportunity to contribute to the reconstruction of Karabakh.

Sakova noted that the "Smart Village" project in Bash Garvand village of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district is a strong example of how Slovak technologies and expertise can help implement practical solutions aimed at improving people’s quality of life.

She added that significant potential for further cooperation also exists in infrastructure, digitalization, industrial production, water management and advanced technologies.

The minister expressed confidence that the business forum would create new opportunities for investment and long-term cooperation between Azerbaijani and Slovak companies.