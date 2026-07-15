President of Turkmenistan receives Uzbek FM to discuss expansion of co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov in Ashgabat to discuss the expansion of bilateral relations.

This is reflected in a post shared on Uzbek FM's official Telegram channel.

During the meeting, Saidov conveyed the greetings and best wishes of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the Turkmen leader.

The parties highly assessed the dynamic development of the Uzbek-Turkmen strategic partnership, highlighting steady growth in bilateral trade volumes and the maintenance of active contacts across all levels of government. The discussions focused on bolstering joint efforts to deepen long-term good-neighborly relations, expanding political and economic cooperation, and enhancing coordination within regional and international frameworks.

"Reaffirmed our commitment to continuing our joint efforts to further deepen the centuries-old bonds of friendship and good-neighborliness between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan," the post of the minister reads.

Earlier Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan's National Leader and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty, reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the countries' strategic partnership during a phone call.

"The strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan continues to develop dynamically, with practical cooperation expanding across key sectors of the economy and regional connectivity," the press service of Uzbek president said.