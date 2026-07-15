Eximbanka SR ready to support projects by Slovak and Azerbaijani firms — Rastislav Podhorec

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Eximbanka SR is ready to support joint projects between Slovak and Azerbaijani companies by providing financing, guarantees, and export risk insurance, the Chairman of the Bank Board and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Export-Import Bank of the Slovak Republic (EXIMBANKA SR), Rastislav Podhorec, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Podhorec made the statement while speaking at the Azerbaijan-Slovak Business Forum in Baku.

“We are ready to support you if you wish to implement joint projects, establish joint ventures, or acquire companies abroad. We can provide financing, guarantees, and also insure commercial bank loans related to investments abroad. In addition, we are ready to ensure export receivables by assuming the risk of non-payment,” he said.

According to Podhorec, Eximbanka SR is Slovakia’s official export-credit agency, established in 1997. The agency’s authorized capital is 100 million euros, and its working capital amounts to 500 million euros.

He noted that over nearly 30 years of operation, the agency has supported exports worth over 55 billion euros, with projects spanning more than 100 countries.

Furthermore, Podhorec emphasized that Eximbanka SR is Slovakia’s sole state-run agency for supporting exports through financing, providing guarantees, and insuring political and commercial risks. According to him, the institution supports Slovak exporters regardless of company size or industry, as well as foreign customers of Slovak products.