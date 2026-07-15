Kapital Bank announces financial results for the second quarter of 2026

The country’s first bank, Kapital Bank, has announced its financial results as of June 30, 2026. As of the reporting date, the Bank’s total assets amounted to AZN 13.3 billion, while the volume of loans issued to customers reached AZN 6 billion.

According to the results as of June 30, 2026, customer deposits stood at AZN 10 billion. The Bank’s total capital after deductions amounted to AZN 1.2 billion, and the total value of common and preferred shares was AZN 265 million.

Bank’s net profit increased by 44% compared to the same period last year, reaching AZN 222 million.

Kapital Bank has been assigned credit ratings by the international agencies “Moody’s” and “Standard & Poor’s”, reflecting its strong position within the country’s banking industry.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 116 branches, 51 divisions and 13 Digital Centers all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. Applications for a cash loan and a Birbank HYPERLINK "https://birbank.az/cards/all?utm_medium=pr&utm_source=kb&utm_campaign=0-TRF-taksit-kartlari-general&utm_content=pr" card can be submitted online.