Azerbaijan congratulates Türkiye on July 15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has congratulated Türkiye on July 15 — Democracy and National Unity Day.

The ministry shared the message on its official account on the social media platform “X.”

The post said Azerbaijan conveyed its most sincere congratulations to the brotherly Republic of Türkiye.

“We honor with deep respect and reverence the cherished memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defense of democracy, the national will and unity, and express our gratitude to the heroic veterans,” the ministry said in the post.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan concluded its message with the words: “Happy July 15 — Democracy and National Unity Day!”