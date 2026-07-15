Azerbaijan intends to contribute to strengthening OPEC+ co-op - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Azerbaijan intends to continue contributing to the strengthening of cooperation within the OPEC+ framework, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks at the first meeting held within the framework of the OPEC+ Charter of Cooperation in Baku,

"In today’s world, a country’s influence in the energy sector is determined not only by its energy production volumes, but also by the reliability of its supplies, diversified export infrastructure, and the level of trust it enjoys among its partners.

Azerbaijan’s strategic importance lies not so much in the volume of its energy production as in its ability to reliably connect regions and markets, contribute to the energy security of its partners, and act as a dependable partner. This trust is strengthened through the country’s active participation in the OPEC+ framework.

Azerbaijan’s energy policy fully aligns with the main goals of the OPEC+ platform, which is not only a mechanism for adjusting oil production levels. It is also an important cooperation platform that helps maintain stability in global oil markets and supports a balance of interests between producing and consuming countries," Shahbazov said.

He noted that several areas outlined in the Charter of Cooperation are particularly important for further developing cooperation within OPEC+, including expanding dialogue with major oil-consuming countries, promoting technology, innovation and investment in the oil industry, strengthening cooperation in regulatory matters, improving oil market analysis, and developing industry standards.

"The first meeting of the Technical Committee under the Charter of Cooperation is an important step toward the practical implementation of the document’s objectives.

It will contribute to deepening dialogue among partners, creating a more structured and systematic model of cooperation, and further strengthening long-term interaction within the OPEC+ framework," he said.

Shahbazov emphasized that Azerbaijan is proud to host this dialogue and intends to continue supporting stronger cooperation within OPEC+.

According to the minister, throughout its history, Baku has served as a bridge between East and West, energy producers and consumers, as well as between the past and the future.

"Today, Baku has also become a reliable platform for dialogue, bringing together traditional energy sectors and the new realities of the energy transition," Shahbazov said.

He expressed confidence that discussions within the framework of the meeting would contribute to further developing OPEC+ cooperation and strengthening global energy security, mutual trust and stability.