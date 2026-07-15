Uzbekistan, Latvia agree to double road transport permit quota for 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Uzbekistan and Latvia have agreed to double their bilateral road transport permit quota for 2027 following a meeting of the Joint Commission on Road Transport.

This is reflected in the official release of the Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan.

"The parties agreed to double the quota for permit forms for 2027. This will further expand the capabilities of national carriers to carry out international freight transport to Latvia and the European Union," the statement of the ministry reads.

The discussions focused on key issues regarding the development of bilateral and transit road cargo transportation, the optimization of the permit system, and Uzbekistan's integration into the multilateral permit system of the European Conference of Ministers of Transport (ECMT). The delegations also reviewed compliance with the European Agreement Concerning the Work of Crews of Vehicles Engaged in International Road Transport (AETR), technical vehicle inspections, and border control procedures.

As an immediate outcome of the negotiations, the sides agreed to allocate additional permit blanks for Uzbekistan's national carriers, which will be prepared and issued to international transport operators by August 10, 2026. Looking ahead, the decision to double the permit quota for 2027 is expected to significantly expand the capabilities of Uzbek transport companies to execute international cargo shipments toward Latvia and other European Union markets.

Concluding the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation in international road transport, prioritizing the digitalization of the logistics sector, and maintaining a constructive bilateral dialogue.