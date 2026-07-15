Uzbekistan, Kuwait plan joint commission meeting in Tashkent this autumn

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Uzbekistan and Kuwait plan the reactivation of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission in the autumn of 2026.

This is reflected in an official statement of the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The plans were outlined during a meeting between Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kuwait to Uzbekistan, Turki Khalid Hamad Al-Mikrad.

During the talks, the sides focused on practical measures to expand bilateral trade volumes, promote Uzbek products in the Kuwaiti market, organize joint business missions and exhibitions, and strengthen direct contacts between the business communities of both nations.

"The parties discussed the prospects for expanding trade and investment cooperation, as well as the implementation of new projects. They reviewed measures to increase bilateral trade, promote Uzbek products in the Kuwaiti market, organize business missions and exhibitions, and strengthen ties between the business communities of the two countries," the ministry's statement says.

A key focus of the discussions was placed on the organization of an upcoming Uzbek-Kuwaiti Business Forum, alongside the reactivation of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission. The parties agreed to hold the third session of the commission in Uzbekistan in the autumn of 2026.

The meeting identified several promising sectors for joint investment initiatives, including banking and finance, agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and services. Additionally, particular attention was paid to collaboration with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development to secure financing for key infrastructure and logistics projects.